OSHP Seeking Public’s Help Locating Semi Involved In Fatal Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a semi-tractor trailer combination that lost a set of dual tires off of one of its axles, causing a fatal crash.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. on I-280 near SR 795 in Lake Township in Wood County.

The tires went through the median and struck a semi-tractor trailer combination going the opposite direction, causing a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol said the semi did not stop after losing its dual tires.

Anyone with info on the location of the semi-tractor trailer combination or its driver is asked to call the Bowling Green Post at 419-352-2481.