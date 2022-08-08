OSHP Seeking Votes In Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping to get your vote in the Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The friendly contest among state law enforcement agencies is put on by the American Association of State Troopers.

The Highway Patrol is asking you to click here and then scroll down to the drop-down venue and place your vote for Ohio.

People can vote once from each of their devices.

Voting will wrap up on August 25th at 5 p.m.

The American Association of State Troopers will be putting a daily update on its Facebook page.