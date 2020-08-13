OSHP Seizes Drugs, Makes Arrests During Traffic Stops

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated a lot of drugs during separate traffic stops in Wood County.

On Monday, the highway patrol says troopers found four pounds of cocaine worth about $90,000 during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

The driver, Angel Padilla Torres, 44, of Milwaukee, was booked at the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, and receiving stolen property.

Then on Tuesday, troopers say they found heroin and cocaine worth about $11,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Wood County.

The highway patrol says the driver, Cortez Peterson, 28, Southfield, Michigan fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later.

He was booked at the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and cocaine, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.