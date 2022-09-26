OSHP Seizes More Than $1 Million Of Cocaine In Wood County

A woman is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wood County.

On the afternoon of September 19th, troopers stopped a Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on Interstate 75.

Criminal indicators were observed and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband and troopers seized 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.

The Highway Patrol says, the driver, Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, 32, of Palm Bay, Florida, was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.