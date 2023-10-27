OSHP: Speed Limits Are Not A Suggestion

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after pulling over a driver for going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 75.

The Highway Patrol posted a picture on social media of the traffic stop made by a trooper from the Lima Post.

“No matter how safe of a driver you think you are, there is no excuse for 109 mph! Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law. Since 2018, there have been 1,910 speed-related fatal crashes on Ohio roadways.”