OSHP: Speed Limits Are Not A Suggestion
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after pulling over a driver for going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 75.
The Highway Patrol posted a picture on social media of the traffic stop made by a trooper from the Lima Post.
“No matter how safe of a driver you think you are, there is no excuse for 109 mph! Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law. Since 2018, there have been 1,910 speed-related fatal crashes on Ohio roadways.”
Yesterday, a Lima Post trooper stopped this vehicle on I-75. No matter how safe of a driver you think you are, there is no excuse for 109 mph! Speed limits aren’t a suggestion, they are the law. Since 2018, there have been 1,910 speed-related fatal crashes on Ohio roadways.
🚙🚓 pic.twitter.com/7RLsR6iSbB
— OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) October 27, 2023