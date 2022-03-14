OSHP Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day Initiative

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with law enforcement throughout the country to focus on traffic safety and crash reduction during the Operation CARE Spring Break/St. Patrick’s Day Mobilization.

The initiative began on Saturday and will continue through Sunday night.

“We will have an increased presence of law enforcement, as more people travel to and from their spring break destination this year,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro.

“And as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin, please make sure you’re properly wearing safety belts and designating a sober driver. Your actions can influence friends and family to make the same choices.”

He says Ohio has continued to see an increase in fatal crashes over the last few years.

The campaign is used to help law enforcement educate drivers on the dangers of driving impaired, without a seatbelt and distracted.