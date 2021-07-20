OSHP Tips To Protect Yourself From Vehicle Theft

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol doesn’t want you to become a victim.

The Highway Patrol says 721,885 vehicles were stolen nationwide in 2019, and only about half were recovered.

The Highway Patrol says to use common sense when parking and leaving your vehicle.

Never leave the keys in the vehicle, close all windows, never leave valuable items in your vehicle and try to park in a well-lit area.

Get more tips by clicking here.