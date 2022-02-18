OSHP To Have Extra Enforcement On Interstate 75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to crack down on speeders and impaired drivers and to make sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

The project will run from Friday through Sunday with troopers focusing on Interstate 75.

The high-visibility campaign includes the Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the Highway Patrol cited 748 drivers for speed-related violations and 81 for safety belt infractions.

The Patrol also charged 24 with OVI.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.