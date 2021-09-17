OSHP Trooper Honored With ‘Ace’ Award

A trooper at the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been recognized for his efforts in recovering stolen vehicles.

Trooper Jeffery Huffman was presented with the Ace Award during a ceremony at the Bowling Green Post on Friday.

The Ace Award is for excellence in auto larceny enforcement.

So far in 2021, Trooper Huffman has recovered five stolen vehicles with a combined value of more than $54,000 and apprehended six suspects in connection with the thefts.

A certificate, uniform ribbon and an Ace license plate for display on his cruiser were presented.

Lieutenant Shaun J. Robinson, Bowling Green Post commander, presented Trooper Huffman with the second Ace Award of his career.

“This award is representative of Trooper Huffman’s dedication and service to the citizens he has sworn to protect,” said Lieutenant Robinson.

“His ability to look beyond the plate during each and every traffic stop is apparent through his recovery of five stolen vehicles.”

Trooper Huffman earned his first Ace Award in 2018 after recovering six stolen vehicles.