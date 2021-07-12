OSHP Trooper Performs Heimlich On Man Who Swallowed Drugs

(ONN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper successfully performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a man who attempted to swallow a bag of marijuana when he was pulled over for speeding.

ONN affiliate WKYC-TV in Cleveland reports that trooper Charles Hoskin conducted a traffic stop in Portage County’s Rootstown on a vehicle that was allegedly traveling at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Dash camera video posted to the OSHP Twitter account shows Hoskin asking if the driver could breathe before helping him out of the car and performing the Heimlich.

The man expelled a bag of marijuana and apologized to the officer.

The man was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana.