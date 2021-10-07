OSHP Trooper Shot Along Interstate 75 In Findlay

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been shot along Interstate 75 in Findlay.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop at approximately 11:05 Wednesday night.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper pulled over a black Chevy Suburban with Michigan registration for a speeding violation near milepost 160, between County Road 99 and US 224.

The Highway Patrol says, during the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Robert Tramaine Hathorn struggled with the trooper over his gun and the trooper sustained a gunshot wound.

Hathorn then fled the scene.

The trooper was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper’s gun is in the possession of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. Thursday said Hathorn was still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Highway Patrol, Findlay Police and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were searching for the suspect in the area of the BMV on County Road 140.

A perimeter had been set up and a thermal-imaging drone and K9s were being used to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about Hathorn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at 419-423-1414.