OSHP Troopers Help Geese Get Off Busy Highway

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared some video of troopers helping some geese cross a busy highway.

It happened on Interstate 77 in Stark County and the troopers assisting the geese were from the Canton Post.

“They are walking northbound in the left lane,” a trooper can be heard saying as he approached the scene. (video below)

Traffic was stopped on the interstate to allow the geese to safely get across.

“Go, that way!” a trooper can be heard saying as he tried to get the geese going in the right direction.

After some effort by the troopers, all the geese managed to safely get across the highway and get out of harm’s way.