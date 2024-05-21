OSHP: Trooper’s Patrol Car Hit By Impaired Driver

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Milan Post is investigating an injury crash involving a trooper on May 20.

The incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Monday on the Ohio Turnpike, west of the state Route 53 interchange in Rice Township, Sandusky County.

The preliminary investigation showed a westbound Ford F-150, operated by Curtis A. Rogers Jr., 33, Huron, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a marked Dodge Charger patrol car that was parked in the crossover.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center.

Rogers was not injured.

Rogers was found to be impaired and charged with operating a vehicle impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor, and aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.

He was incarcerated at the Sandusky County Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sandusky County EMS, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, and Madison Motors.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.