OSHP Urging Motorcyclists, Other Drivers To Share The Road

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to keep an eye out for motorcycles as the weather warms up.

“As the weather gets warmer and as people come out from being cooped up from the stay at home order you are going to see a lot more motorcycles out there,” said Lt. Matt Crow, Commander of the Findlay Post.

He’s urging motorcyclists to ride trained and sober and other drivers to be aware and take a few extra seconds to watch out for motorcycles.

In 2019 in Ohio, there were 3,585 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 165 deaths and 3,245 injuries.

Overall, 79 percent of motorcycle-involved crashes resulted in at least one injury or death.

There was a fatal motorcycle crash north of McComb on May 3rd.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Passengers on motorcycles must also wear a helmet when the driver is required to do so.