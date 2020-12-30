OSHP Urging People To Celebrate The New Year Responsibly

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people to celebrate responsibly as they bid farewell to 2020 and welcome in the new year.

The Patrol says, during last year’s New Year’s holiday, three out of the four motor vehicle fatalities that occurred were OVI-related.

Troopers will be extra vigilant in getting impaired drivers off the roads and making sure everyone celebrates the New Year responsibly.

The Patrol is urging people to designate a sober driver before the alcohol starts flowing.

OVI arrests were way up over the Christmas holiday reporting period in 2020.