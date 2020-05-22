OSHP Urging Safe Driving Over Holiday Weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is collaborating with other agencies to keep the roadways safe over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Last year in Ohio, 15 people were killed in 12 fatal crashes during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Of those fatalities, eight were OVI-related and three were unbelted.

Law enforcement officers are also reminding motorists to drive sober.

“As traffic counts begin to rise with businesses reopening and travel increasing, we need your help in renewing the focus on traffic safety,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

“We all have a responsibility to protect the safety of every person in Ohio including those using Ohio’s roadways.”

You can help make Ohio safer by calling #677 or your local law enforcement agency to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.