OSHP Urging Safe & Sober Driving Over Holidays

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people to drive sober over the holidays and says troopers will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

During last year’s Christmas holiday reporting period the Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers made 170 OVI arrests.

Anyone who plans on attending a holiday celebration in which they’ll be consuming alcohol should designate a sober driver before the festivities begin.

This winter storm is already making roadways harder to navigate over the Christmas holiday and the last thing that needs to be added to the mix is alcohol.