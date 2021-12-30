OSHP Warns Against Driving Impaired Over New Year’s Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people who plan on celebrating the New Year’s holiday to designate a sober driver.

The Highway Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy over the holiday is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The Highway Patrol says it made 309 arrests for OVI during the 2020-2021 New Year’s reporting period.

During last year’s New Year’s reporting period, there were 14 fatal crashes that killed 14 people.

Of those, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 10 fatal crashes, while speed played a role in three of the crashes.

Of the seven fatalities in which seat belts were available, five were unbelted.

There were six pedestrians and one ATV/UTV driver killed during the holiday period.

“Tragically, last year’s New Year’s holiday was the deadliest in nine years,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and we need your commitment to help make our roads safe.”

The Highway Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.