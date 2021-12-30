Local News WFIN Top Story 

OSHP Warns Against Driving Impaired Over New Year’s Holiday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding people who plan on celebrating the New Year’s holiday to designate a sober driver.

The Highway Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy over the holiday is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The Highway Patrol says it made 309 arrests for OVI during the 2020-2021 New Year’s reporting period.

During last year’s New Year’s reporting period, there were 14 fatal crashes that killed 14 people.

Of those, alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in 10 fatal crashes, while speed played a role in three of the crashes.

Of the seven fatalities in which seat belts were available, five were unbelted.

There were six pedestrians and one ATV/UTV driver killed during the holiday period.

“Tragically, last year’s New Year’s holiday was the deadliest in nine years,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and we need your commitment to help make our roads safe.”

The Highway Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

 

 

 