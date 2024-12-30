OSHP Warns Against Driving Impaired While Ringing In The New Year

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

As Ohioans countdown to the new year, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be highly visible, keeping the roads safe. Troopers are urging those celebrating New Year’s to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

The New Year’s holiday reporting period runs Tuesday, December 31 through Wednesday, January 1. The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

“We want everyone to start the new year off right by getting home safely after the ball drops,” said Governor DeWine. “If you’re going out to celebrate, please plan ahead to ride with a sober driver.”

During the 2023-2024 four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period, six fatal crashes killed seven people. Of those, three crashes and four fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. In five of the fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted.

The Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

“As we welcome the new year, remember that driving under the influence can result in tragic and preventable consequences,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you feel impaired, so is your ability to drive safely.”

Troopers also made 280 impaired-driving arrests during the 2023-2024 four-day New Year’s holiday reporting period. In addition, 414 drivers were issued safety belt violations.

Motorists are encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.