OSHP: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crashes On Interstate 75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a wrong-way motorcyclist crashed into a trooper on Interstate 75 near Bowling Green.

The crash happened a little before 10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 75 southbound near U.S. 6.

The highway patrol says the trooper was in search of the wrong-way driver when he saw a Harley Davidson coming north in the southbound lanes.

The trooper moved to the inside shoulder and was almost stopped when his cruiser was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Daniel Stover, 52, of Findlay, was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to a Toledo hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a Toledo hospital.

The highway patrol says impairment appears to be a factor in regards to the crash.

Around the same time the trooper was intercepting the wrong-way driver, a second crash occurred in the southbound lanes.

The patrol says a truck was slowing when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle being driven by Ryan Gleckler, 35, of Bluffton.

Gleckler was suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toledo hospital.

Southbound Interstate 75 was closed for several hours following the crashes.