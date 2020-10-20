OSU AD Discouraging Large Watch Parties For Bucks Games

No fans will be allowed inside Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes’ season opener against Nebraska.

And Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is cautioning fans about getting together for the game elsewhere as well.

“We would encourage everyone to not host or be a part of large gatherings or watch parties,” Smith said.

Smith says large gatherings or watch parties for Buckeyes games could turn into super-spreader events and send the state’s COVID numbers even higher.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers game begins at noon on Saturday.