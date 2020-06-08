OSU AD Releases Statement In Support of BLM Movement

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith is releasing a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Smith sent out a release on Sunday saying racism has been declared a threat to public safety and has no place in civil society.

Smith added that OSU student-athletes from football to hockey have been proactive in outreach efforts to support young people in underserved parts of the community.

Smith said he supports these players in their efforts to eradicate hate and racism, including Black Lives Matter, peaceful demonstrations, and other venues that promote positive change.

(picture courtesy of The Ohio State University)