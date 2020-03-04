OSU FB Adds 2 First-Time Opponents To Future Schedules

The Ohio State Buckeyes are adding two first-time opponents to its football schedules in 2025 and 2026.

The University announced it had come to an agreement with the University of Connecticut from the American Athletic Conference and Ball State from the MAC for future games at the Horseshoe.

The Buckeyes will host the UConn Huskies in 2025 and The Ball State Cardinals in 2026 with the UConn game to be sandwiched around a pair Big Ten Conference road games at Wisconsin and Rutgers.

The addition of UConn now completes OSU’s 2025 schedule while the 2026 season still has one open date.

The Buckeyes open the 2020 season at home against Bowling Green on September 5th.