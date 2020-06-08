OSU Football Players Return For Voluntary Workouts

Ohio State football players are back on campus.

They began training Monday in voluntary workouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Those taking part must have their temperatures taken before they begin working out.

Locker rooms remain closed, so athletes are asked to arrive in their athletic gear.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin training next week.

The football Buckeyes are scheduled to open the season at home against Bowling Green on September 5th.

See their full schedule here.