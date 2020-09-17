OSU Marching Band To Perform At Home Games

While fans aren’t being allowed in Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes’ home games, the stadium won’t be completely empty.

The players might not hear those huge crowds, but at home games, they’ll still be hearing the sounds of The Best Damn Band in the Land.

The Ohio State Marching Band plans to play.

Marching band members are being fitted with special musicians’ masks and covers for their instruments.

Now, they just need to figure out how to spell out their signature Script Ohio from six feet apart.

(above picture courtesy of Columbus Wired)