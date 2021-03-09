OSU Pauses Football Activities After Uptick In COVID Cases

(ONN) – Ohio State has paused all football-related activities and closed its athletics offices for one week following an increase in positive COVID tests.

ESPN reports that the decision was made jointly by Athletics Director Gene Smith and head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers “out of an abundance of caution.”

The decision was made after a round of PCR testing on Monday.

Ohio State officials announced last week that the number of new positive COVID-19 tests on campus had doubled from the previous week.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to start spring practice on March 19th.