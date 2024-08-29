OSU Police: No Smoking Pot In Ohio Stadium

(ONN) – Excitement is in the air surrounding the start of the Buckeye football season at The Shoe.

What won’t be in the air is marijuana.

This is the first football season where recreational marijuana is legal in Ohio.

But, if you plan on bringing it to the stadium, Ohio State Police has a message for you.

“Smoking inside the stadium is banned, tobacco or recreational marijuana” said Deputy Ohio State University Chief of Police Eric Whiteside.

In a separate matter, OSU Police encourages fans to protect themselves from potential fraud by utilizing only approved resale tickets options over any other resale ticket options.