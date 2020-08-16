OSU QB Starts Petition To Reinstate Football Season

Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields has launched an online petition to get the Big Ten to reinstate the football season.

Fields created the petition on Sunday, less than a week after the Big Ten conference announced it was postponing fall sports, including football, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It didn’t take long at all for the petition to take off, with tens of thousands of people attaching their name to it soon after it went live.

The #WeWantToPlay petition is asking the conference to allow players and teams to make their own choice about whether to play or opt out of the season.

The petition reads “We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Dont let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

More than 150,000 people had signed the petition by late Sunday afternoon.

(pictures courtesy of Columbus Wired)