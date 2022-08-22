OSU To Take On UM In Hockey In ‘Faceoff On The Lake’

The Ohio State and Michigan hockey teams will play each other in an outdoor game next year.

The Cleveland Browns announced that the rivals will play each other in the Faceoff on the Lake at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on February 18th, 2023.

It will be OSU’s fourth outdoor game and second against Michigan, previously playing the Wolverines at Progressive Field in January of 2012.

The Buckeyes have also played Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2014.

The Big Ten released the full men’s hockey schedule on Monday, with each school taking on each of the other six programs in four games over the season.