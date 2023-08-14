Ottawa-Glandorf’s White Commits To Ohio State

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White has committed to playing college basketball at the Ohio State University in 2024.

The 6-6 180 pound forward made his decision over the weekend on 247Sports which you can see below.

White said he’s been an Ohio State fan his entire life and the coaching staff believes in him as an athlete and as a person.

White has helped lead the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans to back to back state title games.