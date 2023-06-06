Ottawa Kicking Off Downtown Revitalization Project

The Village of Ottawa is celebrating the beginning of its Main Street Corridor project.

Local, regional and state officials will gather to celebrate the kickoff of the downtown revitalization project which is designed to foster small business growth and economic development.

The corridor project will redevelop multiple historic buildings including The DuMont building at 202 West Main Street, and The DeFord block of buildings at 301, 305 and 315 East Main Street.

Included in the revitalization will be new professional offices, overnight lodging, retail, dining and hospitality, co-working and event space.

The kickoff celebration is being held on Wednesday, June 7th at 4:30 p.m. at 202 West Main Street, with a tour to follow.