Ottawa Receiving ODNR Paddling Grant

In an effort to increase access and opportunities for paddlers, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is presenting Paddling Enhancement grants.

The nine communities will each get a portion of the awarded grants worth $526,163.

The Village of Ottawa, in Putnam County, will receive $75,000 for new walking paths, steps and driveways to improve access at Arrowhead Landing and Reservoir Landing along the Blanchard River.

“As paddle sports continue to grow, these grant dollars also provide benefits for local tourism and economic opportunities in addition to increased access to some of Ohio’s beautiful lakes and rivers,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“We are excited to give more communities the opportunity to welcome people onto their lakes and rivers for some stress-free fun.”

Since the grant program’s inception in 2020, a total of $2.1 million has been awarded to 34 projects.

The grant is capped at $75,000 per project. Individual grant awards ranged from $29,920 to $75,000.

“ODNR is dedicated to providing local communities with new and improved facilities to help meet the growing demand for paddling access in Ohio” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

“Time on the water can do so much for someone’s state of mind, and these grants will give more people access to that kind of experience.”

The grants are funded by Ohio’s recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard.