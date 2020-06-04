Outside Weight Room Ready As FHS Athletes Resume Training

Findlay High School athletes recently were allowed to start training again under COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’re excited to have the kids back,” said Athletic Director says Nate Weihrauch.

He says the timing worked out well because the new outside weight room that Ben Roethlisberger helped out with has been completed.

“He loved the weight room here at Findlay High and he loves all the kids and it worked out well. I had the opportunity to text him earlier today and he loved it.”

Weihrauch says Roethlisberger donated all the weights, racks and dumbbells for the new outside weight room, which also has sand, where athletes can do sprint and agility work, and monkey bars.

With the outside weight room, Weihrauch says they wanted to create a different type of atmosphere to spark some enthusiasm in the kids.

Findlay High School is also thanking the Findlay Trojan Club and Findlay alum, 1985 graduate, Trojan wide receiver, Shane Helms and Helms and Son Excavating for all their work and time to make the project a huge success.