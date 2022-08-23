Overdose Awareness Event Being Held In Findlay

An Overdose Awareness event will be held in Findlay.

The educational event will be held on Friday, August 26th from 2 to 5 in the atrium of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 200 West Main Cross Street in Findlay.

A panel of experts will speak that includes survivors of overdose, family members and harm reduction providers.

Narcan will be available at the event.

In May, Hancock Public Health reported a spike in suspected overdoses.

Hancock Public Health also reminds people that they have the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

“It looks pretty clear to us that the more Narcan kits we get out there, in the hands of folks who may potentially overdose, the less fatal overdoses we’re going to have,” said the health department’s Gary Bright.

He says while Narcan can rapidly reverse an overdose it’s still important to call 911 because the opioid is still in the person’s system.

Click here for more information about Narcan and how to receive a kit.

People can also call 419-424-7420 (or email [email protected] / [email protected] ) to answer a few simple questions and arrange safe pick up or delivery of a kit.