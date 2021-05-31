Overdosing Man Barricades Himself In Garage

The Findlay Police Department says a man overdosing on drugs barricaded himself in a garage when police arrived to investigate a report of a fight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Lippincott Avenue.

Police say, upon their arrival, Chadwick Meeks, 32, ran into a garage and barricaded the doors.

Officers began negotiations in an attempt to get Meeks to exit the garage.

Police say, during the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the man was overdosing and he stopped responding to officers.

At that point, officers made entry into the garage and took Meeks into custody.

Police say Meeks was arrested on charges of domestic violence, violating a protective order and obstructing official business.

He was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.