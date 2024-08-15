Overnight Fire Consumes Church In Wyandot County

Fire crews battled a church fire overnight in Wyandot County.

The fire happened at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church at 16054 County Highway 4.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in at 1:16 Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Wharton and Carey responded as well as Vanlue and Delaware Township from Hancock County, and deputies from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office were on scene as well.

The sheriff’s office report states that no one was inside the church.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the church.

(picture courtesy of Dan Smith)