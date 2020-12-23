Overpass Closed After Being Struck By Truck

An overpass over U.S. 30 in Allen County is closed indefinitely after being struck by a boom truck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says Slabtown Road, over U.S. 30, north of Lima, is closed due to the bridge strike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jason Randol, 34, of Green Springs, Ohio, was westbound on U.S. 30 around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon and didn’t have the boom of his truck lowered all the way and he struck the overpass.

The impact caused structural damage to the overpass, and Slabtown Road will be closed indefinitely.

U.S. 30 remains open.