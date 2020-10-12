Overpass Planned Over State Route 15 Near Findlay

Transportation officials are proposing the construction of an overpass on County Road 180 over State Route 15, just southeast of Findlay.

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade says the project was initiated in 2018 with a study looking at the number of crashes along State Route 15 in Hancock and Wyandot Counties.

He says the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road 180 has become more and more dangerous as the traffic count and speeds have increased.

Cade says traffic will no longer be able to access State Route 15 from County Road 180 once the overpass is completed.

He says Hancock County will be widening County Road 172, between U.S. 68 and State Route 37, improving access to State Route 15 at those interchanges.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging people to watch a recorded presentation on the project beginning on October 16th and to provide feedback if they desire.

The project could begin as soon as 2022.

