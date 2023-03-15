Overpass Projects Highlighted At Construction Season Kickoff Event

The Ohio Department of Transportation held a construction season kickoff event in Findlay.

ODOT expects to invest a record $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects during this year’s construction season to improve transportation and make Ohio’s roads safer across the state.

In Hancock County, the new projects include two overpasses over State Route 15.

One of the projects will construct an overpass on County Road 180 over State Route 15 near Findlay and the other will be at County Road 169 and State Route 15 near Vanlue.

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade ( video below) says the projects will improve safety by eliminating crashes, which have become more frequent over the years as traffic has increased.

The overpass projects are expected to begin in April and be finished in the fall.

During construction, both County Road 180 and 169 will be closed at State Route 15.

Traffic will no longer be able to access State Route 15 once the overpasses are completed.

ODOT expects State Route 15 to be open with lane restrictions during construction of the overpasses.

Due to safety concerns, ODOT says County Road 8 will also close at State Route 15 during the project, and ODOT supports removing access there permanently with cul-de-sacs.

In preparation for the project, in 2021, Hancock County improved County Road 172 for better access to the State Route 15 interchanges on U.S. 68 and State Route 37.

Get more information about the overpass projects, and other area road construction projects, by clicking here.