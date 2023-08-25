OVI Checkpoint In Findlay

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Findlay.

It will be held on Friday night, August 25th from 8 to midnight along North Main Street in the area of the University of Findlay.

The Findlay Police Department, University of Findlay Police Department, and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting.

The checkpoint is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers and will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

The Highway Patrol is reminding people who consume alcohol to always designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

State and federal guidelines require that the time and location of an OVI checkpoint be made public in advance.