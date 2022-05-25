Local News WFIN Top Story 

Owens Community College Commencement Friday

Owens Community College will award 538 associate degrees at their 56th Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 27th.

The commencement will be at the Toledo-area campus in Perrysburg.

A total of 36 students from the Findlay-area Campus will join the Toledo-area Campus graduates for the commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies are scheduled at 10 a.m. for the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; 1 p.m. for the School of Business, Hospitality Management and Public Safety and School of Liberal Arts; and 4 p.m. for the School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The graduating class features 197 students graduating with honors (3.5 grade-point average and above) as well as outstanding academic program graduates.

 

 