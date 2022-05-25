Owens Community College Commencement Friday

Owens Community College will award 538 associate degrees at their 56th Spring Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 27th.

The commencement will be at the Toledo-area campus in Perrysburg.

A total of 36 students from the Findlay-area Campus will join the Toledo-area Campus graduates for the commencement ceremonies.

The ceremonies are scheduled at 10 a.m. for the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; 1 p.m. for the School of Business, Hospitality Management and Public Safety and School of Liberal Arts; and 4 p.m. for the School of Nursing and Health Professions.

The graduating class features 197 students graduating with honors (3.5 grade-point average and above) as well as outstanding academic program graduates.