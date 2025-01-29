Owens Community College Hosting Girl Scouts STEAM Day

(From Owens Community College)

Owens Community College’s Findlay-area Campus will host more than 120 area Girl Scouts for STEAM Day on Saturday, February 1, an event that allows Girl Scouts to participate in hands-on, interactive activities related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

The day starts at 10 a.m. in the Community Education and Wellness Center. Girl Scouts will be separated into six groups and rotate through six different stations with Owens faculty, spending 25 minutes at each. Stations include:

Women in STEM

Biology

Welding

Electrical and Robotics

Nursing

Physical Therapy Assistant

Sessions will be held in the Education Center and Community Education and Wellness Center buildings. Each group will have an Owens tour guide. The day will wrap up at 2 p.m.

The day’s activities are designed to help Girl Scouts think both analytically and creatively. A majority of girls who attend events like this report being more confident in their science and math abilities after participating—an important impact on their future education and careers. Women comprise about half of today’s workforce, but only 34% of the STEM workforce.

The event is sponsored by Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and Marathon, in partnership with Owens Community College.