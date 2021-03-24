Owens Community College Up For National Awards
Owens Community College has been included among the finalists in two categories for the Awards of Excellence by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The school is noted in the Student Success division as well as for Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership.
Owens is the only Ohio community college among the finalists. The winners of the awards will be judged by a committee from the AACC with winners to be announced during a virtual gala in May.