Owens Expanding Healthcare Class Offerings In Findlay

(From Owens Community College)

Owens Community College is expanding its healthcare offerings on the Findlay-area Campus with a new American Heart Association Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers CPR class.

The first 4-hour class will be offered Thursday, April 25 in the Education Center at 3200 Bright Road, Findlay. Classes will be offered on an ongoing basis.

The class covers adult, child and infant CPR and is designed for healthcare professionals, daycare providers and others requiring CPR training. The hands-on class includes training with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Students who successfully complete the class will earn a 2-year certification.

The Owens Community College Foundation funded the purchase of $3,300 in the new equipment for the CPR classroom on the Findlay-area Campus.

The CPR class costs $85 and includes the book. To register, visit www.owens.edu/workandplay and click on the CPR link, or call (567) 661-7357.