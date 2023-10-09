Owens Expands CDL Training To Findlay Campus

(From Owens Community College)

Owens Community College is expanding its CDL Training Program to the Findlay-area Campus. The first class will be offered October 27-January 27.

The classes will be Saturday – Sunday with no classes November 11-12, November 25-26 or December 23-31. The first two weeks will also have class on Friday.

“For quite some time, we have been approached about adding this program to the Findlay-area Campus,” said Carla Benarth, Manager of the Truck Driving Program. “The area feels they would benefit from this offering because of the industrial area and farm population.”

In this short-term training program, students will be taught by licensed instructors through 160 course hours – 40 in the classroom and 120 hours of hands-on training on the road.

This course will provide students with the skills needed to become a professional CDL Class A truck driver.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Ohio ranks fourth in the nation with the highest employment level in heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. In northwest Ohio, drivers earn an average salary of $54,170, nearly $5,000 above the national average.

The deadline to register is October 20.

For more information, visit www.owens.edu/workforce_cs/.