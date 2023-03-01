Owens Hosting Area’s Biggest College Night Events

High school students and their parents, as well as prospective students of all ages, are invited to meet with representatives from colleges, universities, industries and the military at two of the premier college night events in the region.

In partnership with 11 area high schools, Greater Hancock County College Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 at the Owens Community College Findlay-area Campus in the Community Education and Wellness Center, 3200 Bright Road, Findlay.

In partnership with 17 local high schools, College and Career Preview Night is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Owens Community College Toledo-area Campus in the Student Health and Activities Center, 7315 Championship Drive, Perrysburg.

The college nights also feature presentations on financial aid and in-demand careers plus information tables focused on helping students succeed after high school.

More details and a list of representatives attending are available at www.owens.edu/collegenight.