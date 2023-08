The president of Owens Community College will be delivering her State of the College address.

In the speech, President Dione Somerville will highlight the college’s newly-adopted five year strategic plan and what to expect in the 2023-24 academic year.

President Somerville will deliver the address at the Findlay campus on Monday, August 21st at 9 a.m., and at the Toledo campus that same day at 2 p.m.