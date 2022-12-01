Owens Receives State Funding For Security Upgrades

Safety and security funding provided by the State of Ohio will help Owens Community College secure buildings on both of its campus locations as an added benefit to students and staff.

Governor DeWine allocated $5 million to 33 colleges and universities in Ohio, including $177,583 to Owens to update door security on all remaining buildings at the Findlay-area Campus and up to seven buildings on the Toledo-area Campus.

The buildings will be secured with card-reader systems managed by the Owens Department of Public Safety (DPS). In the event of a threat, officers will be able to immediately secure buildings from a centralized location.

“All colleges are looking to make their campuses safer and more secure,” said Steve Harrison, Owens Chief of Police and Director of DPS.

“We’re grateful to Governor DeWine’s office for providing these funds that allow us to continue modernizing our campus locations. This is positive step for Owens Community College and colleges across the State of Ohio.”

The grant awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly.

The Ohio School Safety Center, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, reviewed the campus safety grant applications in consultation with the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements.