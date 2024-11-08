Owens Seeking Nominations For Alumni Hall Of Fame

(From Owens Community College)

Owens Community College is seeking nominations for individuals to be inducted into the Owens Alumni Hall of Fame.

Members of the Hall of Fame are recognized for their excellence personally and professionally and for continuing to make significant differences in their community on a local, state, national and international level.

The nomination deadline is 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31. A maximum of five individuals, one for each academic college plus one community award, will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame.

Nomination criteria and an online nomination form can be found at this link.

Please confirm the nominee is aware of and agrees to the information provided in this nomination form by emailing nominee’s resume, additional documentation, or letters of support to [email protected] following submission of the below form.

For questions or more information, contact [email protected].