Owners Of Bindel’s Appliance Retiring, Store Closing

After serving Findlay and the surrounding area for more than half a century, Bindel’s Appliance is closing up shop.

Jack Bindel says he and his wife Pat have made the bittersweet decision to retire.

“It is, I’m going to miss the customers for sure, but we just realized that it’s time.”

Jack says his parents started the store in 1966 and moved it to the current South Main Street location in 1968.

He says he appreciates all the loyal customers they’ve had over the years and many have gotten ahold of him to say good luck with retirement after hearing the news.

Jack says he’s made arrangements for his salespeople and service technicians to go to work for Ralph’s Joy of Living in Tiffin, a similar family-run store.

“It was pretty important for me to continue to have service in Findlay for our customers, so the technicians will still be able to service the Findlay area out of Tiffin.”

Jack says he’s had people interested in the building but it hasn’t been sold yet.

As for their next chapter, what will he and Pat be up to?

“If the virus ever gets over with we’d like to do some traveling,” Jack said.

He says they have a daughter who lives in New York who they’d like to visit more and they have a place on a lake in Indiana where they plan to spend more time.

“But we still plan on living in Findlay, this is our home.”